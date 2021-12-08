AES’s New Solar Installation Robot Helps with Heavy Solar Module Lifting

The AES Corp. has launched Atlas, a new solar installation robot enabling the rapid deployment of new solar resources at scale. Atlas was designed by AES in cooperation with Calvary Robotics and other third parties.

“Stakeholder commitment to a net-zero carbon energy future has never been higher, but our industry risks not being able to achieve this goal if we continue to adopt clean energy at the current pace,” says Chris Shelton, AES’ senior vice president and chief product officer. “The AI-enabled, first-of-its-kind Atlas robot automates the construction of new solar resources, enabling a safer work environment, shorter project timelines and lower overall energy costs.”

Atlas will complement skilled workforce by keeping them safe and performing the heavy lifting, placing and attachment of solar modules.

“We are proud of the work that we’ve been able to do with AES in the development of Atlas at our Webster, New York headquarters,” states Michael Marseglia, Calvary Robotics’ vice president for robotics and technology.

“Calvary is focused on utilizing our expertise in advanced manufacturing to meet customer needs,” Marseglia adds. “To achieve this vision, we must rely on our most valuable assets, our talented people working together. We strive to create an environment rich with opportunity for learning, advancement and personal fulfillment.”