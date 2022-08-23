AGE Sells Energy Procurement, Solar Development Units to Priority Power

Priority Power Management Inc., an energy optimization and infrastructure company offering smart energy solutions, has completed its acquisition of the energy procurement, consulting and solar development business of Affordable Gas & Electric Co. LLC (AGE).

This transaction further increases Priority Power’s footprint in Midwest energy markets where Priority Power, through Satori Energy (acquired in 2021), has expanded in energy procurement and consulting.

AGE’s energy management services business, headquartered in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, serves hundreds of municipalities, chambers of commerce, businesses and industrial clients throughout Illinois and Ohio.

For a decade, AGE has been aggregating commercial, industrial and municipal electricity customers into strategic “bulk energy loads” to deliver cost-effective and efficient energy procurement negotiating strength for its 125,000+ residential and 1,000+ commercial customers. AGE offers a suite of energy management and solutions focused on energy transition and sustainability. AGE also offers community solar programs, behind-the-meter solar solutions, co-generation solutions and other energy efficiency services such as lighting retrofits.

“The addition of AGE’s business to Priority Power’s industry leading energy procurement and consulting business reinforces our commitment to providing the premier suite of energy management solutions to our customers nationwide,” says Brandon Schwertner, CEO of Priority Power.

“AGE’s energy procurement aggregation business and energy transition initiatives perfectly complement the expanding suite of services that Priority Power, through Satori, provides to our customers in the Midwest,” adds David C. Wiers, president of Satori.

“Priority Power and Satori are the perfect partners for AGE’s customers, allowing for increased rate negotiating strength and access to even greater energy solution expertise that will guide our customers through this new sustainable energy world,” notes Jeff Haarmann, managing partner of AGE.