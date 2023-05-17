Agilitas Energy, Oak Square Partners Collaborate on Energy Projects

Agilitas Energy, an integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of distributed energy storage and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, has entered into a strategic development partnership with Oak Square Partners, a full-service renewable energy developer specializing in solar PV and battery storage projects in New England.

The companies will work together to accelerate the development of renewable energy and energy storage projects, ensuring an efficient process from inception through construction. As part of the partnership, Oak Square will identify, acquire and lead the development of certain energy projects that Agilitas will acquire when they are ready for construction.

Agilitas will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) expertise and will serve as a buyer for Oak Square’s qualified pipeline with a simplified transaction process. Leveraging both companies’ experience across the entire value chain will allow projects to accomplish maximum yield at competitive costs upon interconnection to the grid.

“Agilitas Energy seeks to build long-term relationships with high-quality developers,” says Barrett Bilotta, president, CEO and co-founder. “We’re formalizing our relationship so that, together, we can build a more targeted and consistent pipeline of renewable energy and energy storage projects that meet Agilitas Energy’s standards.”

The two companies anticipate collaborating on a variety of distributed generation systems, including solar PV, energy storage and hybrid projects, primarily in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Agilitas Energy plans to initially acquire in excess of 20 MW, with an aggressive plan to develop and acquire a greater volume as part of the multi-year partnership.

Agilitas Energy will continue to originate new projects independently, as well – both in New England and nationally.