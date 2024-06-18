Agilitas Energy Enters California Power Markets

Agilitas Energy has expanded its financial trading capabilities to include the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) electricity market, in addition to its trading activities in the ISO-New England and ERCOT markets.

“The expansion of our energy trading business was a natural and necessary next step in our national build-out,” says Agilitas Energy’s Barrett Bilotta.

“Building on our success in the ISO-NE and ERCOT markets, our energy trading operation in the CAISO market will propel further growth for us as we continue to capitalize on the deep expertise of our asset management group, generating optimal financial results.”