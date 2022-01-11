Ahmar Zaman Leads New Energy Equity’s Finances as New Chief Financial Officer

New Energy Equity, a national developer and financier of community and commercial solar projects, has welcomed Ahmar Zaman to its leadership team as CFO. He will be responsible for supporting rapid growth by managing the internal and external finance functions of New Energy and its subsidiaries.

Zaman has been involved in the solar industry for more than 15 years. Most recently, he served as CFO of one of the largest U.S. photovoltaic/storage O&M service firms, which he helped grow from a single vertical to covering four industry verticals while tripling assets under management. His career began at UBS Investment Bank as an equity research analyst.

“Ahmar is a tremendous addition to the New Energy team and will play a vital role in our future growth and contributing to our industry-leading project execution,” says New Energy’s president and CEO, Matt Hankey. “Ahmar’s unique experience, expansive skill set, and long track record of success will help us to continue to achieve ambitious goals as we work to leave behind a better world through solar development.”

“Development is a foundational step in the solar industry value chain, and a precursor for the rest of the industry to add value,” Zaman comments. “As a leading solar development platform, New Energy has been a pioneer in some of the most valuable markets in the US. I am looking forward to working with Matt and the New Energy team to help accelerate our growth across the U.S.”