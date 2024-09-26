Akamai, Teradyne, Wayfair Partner on Illinois Solar Energy Purchase

Through Sustainability Roundtable’s Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB), Akamai Technologies, Teradyne and Wayfair have signed an aggregated virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with BayWa r.e. Americas.

This agreement covers the renewable energy credits produced by the 135 MW Prairie Solar project in Champaign County, Ill., which is being developed by the BayWa r.e. Americas group and is expected to achieve commercial operation at the end of next year.

By aggregating their demand, the companies overcome the challenge of modest energy loads that may typically hinder independent procurement of utility-scale renewable energy.

Akamai plans to purchase a 30 MW portion of the project.

“Akamai has led the way in innovative renewable energy projects since 2018, when we were a part of the United States’ first corporate aggregated VPPA – a game-changing approach for smaller renewable energy buyers,” says Akamai’s Mike Mattera.

“Today we are proud to continue that legacy by participating in this solar aggregation located in a very carbon intensive grid.”

Teradyne is set to purchase a 20 MW portion of Prairie Solar, with Wayfair also expected to purchase a 20 MW portion of the project.

The NZCB separately advised another entity on a VPPA contract for a 50 MW portion of the Prairie Solar project.

Prairie Solar is set to support the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region of Illinois.