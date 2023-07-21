Alfa Laval and Aalborg CSP Join Forces on Energy Storage

Alfa Laval, a Swedish company specializing heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and Aalborg CSP, a concentrated solar power technology company, have formed a joint venture to develop Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) solutions.

Alfa Laval and Aalborg CSP’s collaboration aims to enhance competence, product development and application knowledge in molten salt heat exchanger technology in order to drive the advancement of long-duration energy storage heat exchanger solutions.

The joint venture, that will be named Alfa Laval Aalborg Header-coil A/S, will allow Alfa Laval to expand its expertise and product offerings in molten salt heat exchanger technology. The signing of the joint venture agreement marks an important milestone in their pursuit of innovative and efficient energy storage technologies.

“By joining forces with Aalborg CSP, we are taking a significant step towards achieving our shared vision of a sustainable energy future,” says Thomas Moller, president of the energy division at Alfa Laval. “Together, we will drive the development of cutting-edge long duration energy storage solutions, in the belief that to solve some of the big challenges we are facing, we need to combine knowledge and resources.”