Alliant Begins Operations for Bear Creek Solar Farm in Wisconsin

Alliant Energy’s first utility-scale solar project is now operational. At 50 MW, the Bear Creek Solar Project in Richland County is Wisconsin’s newest large-scale utility solar farm.

“This project represents a significant, long-term investment in our community,” says Van Nelson, the town of Buena Vista’s clerk. “The township very much appreciated how well they were kept informed of progress throughout the project. The strong partnership with Alliant Energy and its commitment to responsible stewardship ensures that this solar farm will deliver economic, environmental and financial benefits for decades to come.”

“Across Wisconsin, Alliant Energy is working with families, farmers, businesses and communities to develop renewable energy projects both big and small,” states David de Leon, Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin president. “This project is an incredible milestone for our customers. Guided by our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities, this solar farm diversifies our energy portfolio, boosts American energy independence and increases access to affordable electricity.”

Alliant Energy is following the plan outlined in its Clean Energy Blueprint to bring clean, reliable and affordable energy to customers for years to come. The plan includes constructing more than 1,000 MW of utility-scale solar energy at 12 sites across Wisconsin. The Bear Creek Solar Project is the first of these 12 sites to become operational. Three additional projects are expected to go into service later this year.

Construction of the Bear Creek solar farm began in July 2021. Burns & McDonnell was the EPC contractor for the project and utilized operating engineers, carpenters, laborers and electricians from several local union halls.

“When businesses partner with the skilled forces of Wisconsin’s unionized building trades, they know they’re going to get a safe, quality product that delivers superior value for everyone,” comments Emily Pritzkow, executive director of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council. “By prioritizing the use of local unionized labor on renewable energy projects, Alliant Energy is supporting a strong workforce, keeping project dollars in the community and boosting our state economy.”