Alliant Energy Advances Six Wisconsin Solar Projects

Alliant Energy says it is planning to acquire and advance 675 MW of solar energy in six Wisconsin counties: Grant, Jefferson, Richland, Rock, Sheboygan and Wood. The projects are the next step in the company’s Clean Energy Blueprint, a strategic roadmap to cost-effectively accelerate renewable energy while reducing carbon emissions.

Once operational, the energy from the projects will make Alliant Energy the largest owner-operator of solar power in Wisconsin. Collectively, these projects are expected to create more than 1,200 local construction jobs. Once operational, the projects will provide an estimated $80 million in local tax revenues over the next 30 years.

“Solar energy is a smart investment for our Wisconsin customers,” says David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company.

“These projects will provide steady revenue to Wisconsin communities, create new construction, operation and maintenance jobs, and provide our customers with reliable and sustainable energy for years to come. Along with the rest of the Clean Energy Blueprint, these projects will help customers avoid more than $2 billion in long-term costs,” he adds.

Alliant Energy previously announced its plan to install 1,000 MW of solar generation in Wisconsin by 2023; the projects recently announced mark the first phase of that plan.

The six projects, along with their developers and generating capacities, are:

The transition to solar energy is driven by changing economics for generation, customer sustainability goals, improvements in renewable technology and the company’s commitment to sustainable practices. The projects, along with the recently announced retirement of the Edgewater Generating Station in Sheboygan, further Alliant Energy’s goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fueled generation by 40%.

This week, Alliant Energy will file a certificate of authority application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to acquire and advance these projects; docket number 6680-CE-182. The company expects a PSCW decision in the first half of 2021.

Photo: Alliant Energy’s Why Clean Energy? web page