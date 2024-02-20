Alternus Clean Energy Celebrates Activation of Nashville Omohundro Solar Project 

Alternus Clean Energy has announced the December activation of the Omohundro Solar Project by its subsidiary, Lightwave Renewable.

The milestone was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday with Nashville mayor, Freddie O’Connell, and marks the third operational asset in Alternus’ collaboration with the city’s Metro Water Services.

The solar installation will provide a major portion of the energy needed for Metro Water Services’ operations at the Omohundro campus, says the company.

“The activation of the Omohundro segment is the first major step in our partnership with Metro Water Services and the city of Nashville, and underscores our commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives in the U.S.,” says Vincent Browne, CEO of Alternus. “We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with Metro as we strive towards a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.”

Omohundro, with a total 2.6 MW capacity, consists of two segments: Omohundro East with 1.5 MW and Omohundro West with 1.1 MW. Both segments are secured under a 30-year energy services agreement with Metro Water Services.