Alternus Energy Expands into The Netherlands

Alternus Energy Inc. has acquired Zonepark Rilland B.V. and its 11.75 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic power plant in Rilland, the Netherlands from Coöperatie Unisun Energy U.A.

With the acquisition, Rilland becomes Alternus’ largest individual operational solar PV park. The project has a 15-year government counter-party feed-in-tariff contract at fixed sales prices, in addition to a power purchase agreement with a local energy operator.

“This transaction marks a significant milestone and inflection point for our company, as we successfully expand into the Netherlands, the fourth European country we now have energy generation operations in,” says Vincent Browne, Alternus Energy’s CEO, president and chairman.

“This park has been fully operational since January 2019 and has been producing results in excess of expectations since that time,” he adds.