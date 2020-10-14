Altus Power Completes Ground-Mounted Solar System in Hawaii

Altus Power America Inc., a Connecticut-based solar power company, has completed the construction of a 7.5 MW ground-mounted solar system in Ewa, Hawaii.

Altus Power partnered with developer Environmental Chemical Corp. (ECC) and with engineering, procurement and construction contractor REC Solar Commercial Corp.

The project will generate over 12,400 MWh of electricity during its first year of operation. The output from the project will be purchased by Hawaiian Electric Co. (HECO), pursuant to a Public Utilities Commission (PUC)-approved Feed-In Tariff Tier III power purchase agreement (PPA). The project will further reduce the state’s carbon footprint and contribute to Hawaii’s goal of generating 100% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2045.

“The reason the project is important is because Altus Power invested in the infrastructure in the area,” says David Ige, governor of Hawaii. “The fact that they made an investment to get connected to the grid really enables other redevelopment in this area. Connecting to the Coast Guard and the transmission line will help us to do more out here. We’re beginning to see an acceleration. Converting earlier is a win-win. It not only helps the environment, but it also helps to reduce costs.”

The project is Altus Power’s second major investment in Hawaii. The utility-scale solar site is now home to numerous raised rows of solar panels, totaling 21,500 solar PV modules.

Photo: The project’s dedication ceremony