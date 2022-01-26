Altus Power Names Dan Alcombright as New Chief Platform Officer

Altus Power Inc. has chosen Dan Alcombright to fill the newly created position of chief platform officer. Alcombright, who most recently worked for Duke Energy, will join Altus Power’s leadership team and oversee its strategy to scale operations across the platform and accelerate growth as well as build sustainable value through its alliances with portfolio partners CBRE, Blackstone and others.

Specifically, Alcombright will engage with current and potential partners to scale Altus Power’s capacity and footprint in the areas of due diligence, development, design, engineering, construction and operation of clean electrification components, including solar generation, energy storage and electrical vehicle charging.

“One of the key strengths of Altus Power has been our ability to create and maintain a variable cost-structure network of strategic construction partners around the country who build to our specifications and, most often, under our direct supervision,” says Tony Savino, chief construction officer of Altus Power. “Bringing Dan onboard puts us in a position to accelerate the growth of our partner network and, in particular, focus on bringing the unparalleled strength and presence of CBRE’s design, engineering, construction and servicing activities to bear on Altus Power’s reach and capacity. We are very excited to welcome Dan as our new chief platform officer and look forward to working with him to drive Altus Power’s success.”

“I have spent the last 15 years working to ‘crack the code’ on commercial and industrial distributed generation project development. The relationships with CBRE and Blackstone place Altus Power in a first mover position to drive successful growth of its platform and create a positive network effect for the C&I and community solar segments of the solar power market,” comments Alcombright. “This advantage should drive the efficiencies in development, design, construction and servicing required to optimize our business growth.”

Prior to joining Altus Power, Alcombright began his career as a manufacturing automation software engineer and held roles of increasing responsibility over 25 years, designing and building manufacturing equipment and software solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device customers. In 2009 Alcombright joined the renewable energy industry as president and CEO of SOLON Corp.

Most recently, Alcombright worked at Duke Energy’s subsidiary REC Solar where he began as senior vice president, first overseeing the development, engineering, procurement, construction and operation of solar photovoltaic systems, and subsequently led the U.S. development, direct origination, and marketing teams. Thereafter, Alcombright was promoted to managing director of growth implementation, responsible for structured finance, project development and acquisition, and technology enablement and development.

Alcombright will also serve as a member of the newly created Executive Operations Committee together with Julia Sears, chief digital officer, and Sophia Lee, chief legal officer.