Altus Power Purchases 121 MW in Solar from Basalt, Soltage 

Altus Power has closed on its acquisition of Project Hyperion, primarily located in the Carolinas and comprised of 121 MW in solar assets.

Hyperion was acquired from funds advised by Basalt Infrastructure Partners and Soltage. The transaction expands Altus’ Southeast presence and introduces new government and municipal entities into the Altus portfolio.

“We are pleased to welcome new solar customers to the Altus portfolio and look forward to working with these high-quality government and municipal agencies to help them reach their sustainability goals through the use of clean, electric power,” says Gregg Felton, co-CEO of Altus Power.