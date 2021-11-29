Altus Power, Shell New Energies Partner on Launching Sustainability Solutions

Altus Power Inc., a clean electrification company, and Shell New Energies US LLC (Shell) are collaborating to bring integrated renewable energy and storage solutions to customers to help them reduce their carbon emissions and lower their energy costs.

Altus Power will bring its experience in creating clean electrification ecosystems, which includes solar generation, storage and community solar. Shell will bring its capabilities in electric mobility, stationary battery storage, load management and renewable power supply. Together both companies will explore opportunities to develop fully integrated renewable energy supply and onsite energy services for customers as well as for property portfolios managed by CBRE Group Inc.

“Altus Power is excited to collaborate with large corporations like Shell in the development of integrated solutions that accelerate the transition to sustainable electricity supply for all customers,” says Lars Norell, co-CEO of Altus Power. “We have a track record of partnering with large enterprise partners to serve the needs of the community. We look forward to finding the best solutions for our customers together with Shell.”

CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has a strategic partnership with Altus Power; CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by a CBRE subsidiary, is in the process of completing a business combination with Altus Power that will result in Altus Power being a publicly traded company.

“Shell’s collaboration with Altus Power is another great example of how working together, we can make renewable energy an easy and practical choice for customers,” adds Elisabeth Brinton, Shell’s executive vice president of renewable and energy solutions.