Altus Power Strategically Acquires Unico Solar Core Business

Altus Power has strategically acquired the core business of Unico Solar, including its development platform, pipeline and senior leadership team as well as Denver and Seattle offices.

“In a market where others are scaling back and reducing footprint, Altus Power is adding significant local coverage to be closer to our nationwide real estate partners and enterprise customers,” says Gregg Felton, Altus Power co-CEO. “The Unico Team brings deep experience developing customer relationships, particularly in the west, and now with access to our portfolio and brand, these team members will have greater resources to accelerate the flow of our pipeline.”

“Unico Solar has built a dynamic solar development platform centered on overcoming customer adoption barriers for commercial rooftop and community solar projects, largely in the western U.S.,” adds Unico Solar’s Brett Phillips. “Joining forces with Altus Power brings together market leaders in the commercial and industrial solar energy vertical that will supercharge project development for real estate owners and users on a national scale.”

As part of the acquisition, Unico Solar’s development platform and pipeline will become wholly owned by Altus Power and Unico Solar’s development team will be integrated with and into the Altus team.