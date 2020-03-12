Amazon Invests in U.S. Sustainability

Amazon has invested in four new global renewable energy projects – including a solar project located in the U.S. – that support the company’s commitment to reach 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030 on the path to net-zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon’s newest solar project in the U.S. will be located in Halifax County, Va. The 65 MW solar project is expected to generate over 150,000 MWh of renewable energy annually and will be Amazon’s 11th renewable energy project in the commonwealth. Separately, Amazon also recently announced a new solar project in Pittsylvania County that will power Amazon’s new HQ2 headquarters along with other Amazon-owned operations across Virginia, including Whole Foods Markets and fulfillment centers.

Once complete, the four new Amazon renewable energy wind and solar projects will provide almost 300 MW and approximately 840,000 MWh of additional renewable capacity to the grids that supply energy to the company’s AWS data centers, which power Amazon and millions of AWS customers globally.

To date, Amazon has launched 26 utility-scale wind and solar renewable energy projects that will generate over 2,200 MW of renewable capacity and deliver more than 6.2 million MWh of energy annually. Amazon has also installed more than 50 solar rooftops on fulfillment centers and sort centers around the globe that generate 122 MW of capacity and deliver 193,000 MWh of energy annually.

To learn more about Amazon’s commitment to sustainability, click here.