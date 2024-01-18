Amazon Remains World’s Largest Corporate Renewables Purchaser, Says Company

Amazon invested in more than 100 new solar and wind energy projects last year, becoming the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy for the fourth year in a row, says the company.

The company now has more than 500 wind and solar projects globally, and once operational, are expected to generate more than 77,000 GWh each year.

“Amazon’s investments in solar and wind projects are helping power our operations, while also providing new sources of clean energy to the grid, spurring economic growth and supporting jobs in the communities where our customers live and work,” says Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services.

“More than 90% of our operations were powered by renewables last year, but we’re not done. We’re focused on continuing to find innovative ways to bring new projects online, address grid constraints, and work with policymakers to mitigate the impacts of climate change, all of which is helping Amazon move closer to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2025.”

To date, the company has expanded its renewables portfolio into 27 countries and more than 20 U.S. states.