Amazon Unveils Climate Pledge Fund to Invest in Decarbonizing the Economy

Amazon has launched The Climate Pledge Fund to support the development of sustainable technologies and services that will enable Amazon and other companies to meet The Climate Pledge – a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

This dedicated venture investment program – with an initial $2 billion in funding – will back companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a zero-carbon economy.

Last year, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Verizon, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and Infosys recently joined the pledge – sending an important signal to the market that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. Amazon’s new Climate Pledge Fund will accelerate investment in innovations for the zero-carbon economy of the future.

“The Climate Pledge Fund will look to invest in the entrepreneurs and innovators who are building products and services to help companies reduce their carbon impact and operate more sustainably,” says Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.

“Companies from around the world of all sizes and stages will be considered, from pre-product startups to well-established enterprises. Each prospective investment will be judged on its potential to accelerate the path to zero-carbon and help protect the planet for future generations,” he adds.

The Climate Pledge Fund will invest in companies in multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, energy generation, storage and utilization, manufacturing and materials, circular economy, and food and agriculture. Over time, Amazon will also look for opportunities to involve other Climate Pledge signatories in this venture investment program.

Amazon recently released its 2019 sustainability report and an update on the company’s sustainability goals and programs, including:

Amazon announced it’s on a path to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of schedule. As part of The Climate Pledge, Amazon had previously committed to reach 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030

To date, Amazon has announced 91 renewable energy projects around the globe. Together, these projects totaling over 2,900 MW of capacity will deliver more than 7.6 million MWh of renewable energy annually

Amazon made two investments from its $100 million Right Now Climate Fund in nature-based solutions and reforestation projects around the world, including a reforestation project in the Appalachians in the U.S. and an urban greening initiative in Berlin, Germany

Since 2015, Amazon has reduced the weight of outbound packaging by 33% and eliminated more than 880,000 tons of packaging material, the equivalent of 1.5 billion shipping boxes

To learn more about Amazon’s sustainability goals and programs, click here.