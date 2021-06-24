Amazon’s Renewable Energy Footprint Now Exceeds 10 GW

Amazon has announced another 14 renewable energy projects in the U.S., Canada, Finland and Spain, bringing the company’s total renewable energy investments to date to 10 GW.

The latest utility-scale solar and wind projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers.

“We’re driving hard to fulfill The Climate Pledge – our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement,” says Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Our investments in wind and solar energy in the U.S. and around the world send a signal that investing in green technologies is the right thing to do for the planet and citizens – as well as for the long-term success of businesses of all sizes across all industries everywhere.”

Amazon will now have a total of 232 renewable energy projects globally, including 85 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 147 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide.

The 14 new wind and solar projects include the following:

11 U.S.-based projects, including Amazon’s first solar projects in Arkansas, Mississippi and Pennsylvania, and additional projects in Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

In Canada, Amazon’s second renewable energy project in Alberta is a 375 MW solar farm – which is also the largest in the country.

Amazon’s first project in Finland – is a 52 MW wind farm located near the country’s west coast. The project is expected to begin producing energy in 2022.

In Spain, Amazon’s fifth solar project, which will generate 152 MW when it comes online in 2023.

