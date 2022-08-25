Ambri, Xcel Energy Partner on Storage Technology

Ambri, a long-duration energy storage provider, is teaming up with Xcel Energy to use its Solar Technology Acceleration Center (SolarTAC) to demonstrate Ambri’s energy storage technology. Ambri’s Liquid Metal battery energy system will support Xcel Energy’s renewable energy and economic development goals.

“We are honored to be selected by Xcel Energy as they continue to drive towards a carbon-free future,” says Adam Briggs, chief commercial officer at Ambri. “Partnering with a progressive and innovative utility such as Xcel Energy is an exciting opportunity for Ambri as their clean energy vision is directly aligned with our mission to leave the planet a better place for future generations.”

Xcel Energy is looking to Ambri’s Liquid Metal battery technology to help achieve its clean energy goals as the company installs more renewable energy and retires coal plants. Its energy plans are expected to reduce carbon emissions at least 80% by 2030 (from 2005 levels) and achieve a net-zero energy future by 2050 while delivering reliable, affordable energy service.

“We are pleased to work with Ambri as we continue bringing our customers the clean, affordable energy they depend on,” states Alice Jackson, senior vice president of system strategy, and chief planning officer at Xcel Energy. “We look forward to learning what their technology can accomplish in a range of extreme environmental conditions as we look to build out the long-duration energy storage that will help us reach our carbon reduction goals.”

The year-long energy storage project will be installed at SolarTAC in Aurora, Colo., where advanced solar and distribution grid technologies have been tested in a real-world, grid-connected environment since 2011. Xcel Energy is a founding member of SolarTAC, which is managed and operated by MRIGlobal, a non-profit contract research organization. The site also supports microgrid capabilities at the edge or end of the electric distribution system.