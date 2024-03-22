Ameren Missouri Approved for 400 MW Solar Portfolio

Ameren Missouri received approval to build or acquire approximately 400 MW of solar energy, with the first of three solar projects scheduled to go into service next year and the remaining two in 2026.

“Thoughtfully integrating these new, low-cost energy sources with our existing generation fleet is one of the ways Ameren Missouri is providing our customers with the reliable, resilient and affordable energy they expect,” says Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

Projects by the Missouri Public Service Commission to be developed by the company include the 50 MW Vandalia Renewable Energy Center, the 300 MW Split Rail Solar and 50 MW Bowling Green Renewable Energy Center.

