Ameren Missouri Receives Regulatory Approval for New Renewables Program

Ameren Missouri has received approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) to acquire, upon completion, a 150 MW solar facility in White County, Ill.

The solar facility will also be used to support the Renewable Solutions program, which also received MoPSC approval. Ten organizations from across Missouri are the initial participants in the program, whereby participants contribute a portion of the costs of the facility, while the facility meets the energy needs of all Ameren Missouri customers. In exchange for their contribution, participating organizations receive renewable energy credits, allowing them to meet their own renewable energy goals.

“Thanks to the commitment of these 10 organizations, all customers will benefit from the additional renewable energy the facility provides,” says Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “The Renewable Solutions program is one of the creative, innovative partnerships we’re pursuing to support our renewable energy efforts and serve our customers’ needs while maintaining the energy reliability and resiliency our customers expect.”

Organizations that have joined the Renewable Solutions program include Bi-State Development, bioMérieux, Emerson, General Motors, Mastercard, SSM Health and Walmart.

Ameren Missouri plans to add a total of 2,800 MW in new renewable generation by 2030.