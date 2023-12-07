Ameresco, Sunel Group Begin Construction on Sonnedix PV Park Portfolio

Ameresco and Sunel Group have begun construction on a multiple solar PV park project portfolio, on behalf of Sonnedix, across the U.K.

The design-build projects will consist of five ground-mounted solar PV parks throughout England designed to generate approximately 300,000 MWh of renewable electricity per year. The parks include Cowley Complex, Gonerby Solar, Winkburn Solar Farm, Gammaton Solar Farm and Lawns Solar Farm.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sunel as Sonnedix converts its UK project pipeline to deliver positive clean energy results that will benefit many individuals across the UK,” says Ameresco’s Britta MacIntosh. “Solar energy solutions are a critical part of the clean energy transition, and we are so happy to work with partners who feel just as passionately about tackling decarbonization goals.”

Sonnedix is the owner of the portfolio. Ameresco Sunel Energy, a joint venture between Ameresco and Sunel, will serve as the design build partner. The portfolio is already fully contracted under the UK government’s Contracts for Difference scheme, which provides a guaranteed price for electricity through 15-year contracts with the low carbon contracts company.

“We are excited to be executing our UK pipeline, contributing to the UK’s overall supply of clean energy and energy security,” says Axel Thiemann, Sonnedix’s CEO. “Accelerating the energy transition requires action and effort among many groups, and we are delighted to work with Ameresco and Sunel, who we know have a track record of successful clean energy projects.”

Once construction is completed, the combined parks are anticipated to produce enough clean energy to power 85,000 UK homes and avoid 58,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, says Ameresco.

Construction on the solar portfolio is expected to reach completion by early 2025.