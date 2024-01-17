Ameresco Completes 27 MW Solar Farm in Illinois

Ameresco has completed a 26.3 MW solar farm in DePue, Ill., consisting of 65,832 PV panels installed on ballast blocks above ground and is estimated to produce 37,000 MWh in its first year of operation.

The company has served as developer, builder and owner of the solar farm on the brownfield site and began development plans in 2019. It will provide maintenance and support services for the life of the facility.

“We’re so glad to have seen this important renewable energy project through to completion and commend the village of DePue and the state of Illinois for their commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future,” says Lou Maltezos, executive vice president of Ameresco. “We look forward to seeing the economic and environmental benefits of this new solar farm for years to come.”

With the project’s completion, DePue will benefit from a portion of the energy generated for facility usage, in addition to permitting fees collected throughout the site’s development. Bureau County will collect increased property tax revenue from the project’s completion.