Ameresco, Hannah Solar Government Services Form Joint Venture

Ameresco Inc., a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, is entering into a joint venture with Hannah Solar Government Services (HSGS), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) renewable energy company.

The joint venture was facilitated as part of the SBA Mentor Protégé Program, which helps eligible small businesses, known as protégés, gain exposure and win government contracts through partnerships with more experienced companies, referred to as mentors. By entering into a joint venture, HSGS will have the unique opportunity to grow as an energy provider by learning from the Ameresco team, which is comprised of an experienced group of government contractors.

The companies will work collaboratively to bring cleantech solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other federal agencies. The companies decided to enter a mentor-protégé relationship following HSGS delivering as a key subcontractor to Ameresco over the past five years on projects supporting the VA, the U.S. Army, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

“Our relationship with Ameresco has evolved into a collaborative partnership built on a shared passion for this industry and a desire to develop increasingly innovative solutions,” says Col. R. David McNeil. “We appreciate Ameresco taking on this role as a mentor dedicated to educating our team as we continue to work together.”

Based in South Carolina, HSGS is a solar PV project developer and engineering, procurement and construction firm specializing in the development, design, installation and maintenance of solar PV energy solutions. The group services a range of organizations from medium-scale commercial to large-scale utility solar energy projects.