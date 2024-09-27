Ameresco, Mountain Regional Water Complete Signal Hill Floating Solar Project 

Ameresco has completed Utah’s first floating solar array, developed in partnership with Mountain Regional Water Special Service District.

The floating solar project, located on a holding pond at the Signal Hill Water Treatment Plant, was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives from Ameresco, Mountain Regional Water and Rocky Mountain Power.

Ameresco partnered with PV developer D3Energy to develop the 587.5 kW floating solar array, supported by a $400,000 grant from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Award program.

The project is designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 609 metric tons each year.

“This floating solar array demonstrates the benefit of thinking beyond conventional approaches,” says Lou Maltezos, executive vice president of Ameresco.

“The notion that solar panels must be installed on land is an unnecessary limitation. By reconsidering their placement, we unlock new opportunities for sustainability. The District isn’t just implementing solar energy for its own sake. They are deeply invested in the economic aspects of this project. This first-ever floating solar array in Utah is both innovative and economically feasible, making it a prime example of sustainable development.”

The project was completed ahead of schedule, with commissioning completed on Sept. 20. Full utility permission to operate is expected by Oct. 23.

Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program awarded this project to the Mountain Regional Water Service District as one of a dozen community-based renewable energy projects awarded last year.