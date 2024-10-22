Ameresco to Install Thin Film PV Solution for London Stadium

Ameresco has been awarded a contract to implement a thin film PV solution atop the London Stadium.

The £3.5 million contract includes comprehensive O&M services for its 25-year duration, with the installation projected to generate 0.85 million kWh annually.

The company says there are unique challenges posed by the London Stadium’s membrane roof, as energy generation would be restricted if conventional framed solar PV arrays were used due to weight restrictions, high wind loading and complex shading patterns.

Ameresco’s solution utilizes ultra-thin solar panels along with SolarEdge optimizers and inverters, designed to maximize energy generation levels.

“Contributing to London Stadium’s legacy and revolutionizing its energy infrastructure with state-of-the-art solar technology is an immense honor,” says Mark Apsey MBE, senior vice president for Ameresco U.K.

“The cutting-edge thin film PV solution will contribute to a greener future of this iconic venue by generating close to 1 million kWh of clean energy annually, the equivalent of powering over 250 homes.”