Ameresco, U.S. Army Unveil Renewable Energy System at Fort Detrick

The Honorable Rachel Jacobson, the 17th Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army for Installations, Energy and Environment (left), Brigadier General Edward H. Bailey, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick (center) and Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President of Ameresco (right) celebrated the activation of the BESS. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ameresco has completed the U.S. Army’s advanced renewable energy system at its installation at Fort Detrick, Md.

The company’s energy asset activation comprises a 6 MW BESS that integrates with an existing 18.6 MW solar energy facility. 

“We’re proud to lead initiatives that not only bolster the U.S. Army’s energy security but also align with our commitment to consistently deliver the most innovative and vendor neutral energy solutions,” says Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president of Ameresco. 

“This project at Fort Detrick is a stepping stone towards future developments, including potential integration into a microgrid system, which will provide further essential backup power and support the Army’s mission-critical operations during potential outages.”

