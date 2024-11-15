Ameresco, UCI Health Collaborate on All-Electric Hospital Campus

Ameresco has collaborated with the University of California, Irvine and its health system, UCI Health, to install two solar PV arrays atop new parking structures at the zero-emission medical campus, with the acute care hospital set to open next year.

Ameresco is responsible for the turnkey design, engineering, arrangement of financing and construction of the new PV systems, which have a a combined 1.4 capacity. In addition, Ameresco will provide O&M services over the 25-year PPA term.

“By helping construct the first all-electric, zero-emission hospital campus in the U.S., we’re not only advancing the sustainability goals of UCI Health but enabling them to stay focused on their core mission to ‘Discover, Teach, Heal,’” says Lou Maltezos, executive vice president of Ameresco.

“We’re proud to collaborate with UCI Health on this groundbreaking initiative, providing long-term energy savings and operational stability that will set a new standard for the healthcare industry. What a win for all involved.”