Ameresco Working with Illinois City on Landfill Solar Project

Ameresco Inc. has partnered with the City of Alton, Ill., to develop and install a 5 MW AC solar array that will be developed on a local closed municipal landfill site in the city.

In its first year alone, the project is expected to generate approximately 10,000 MWh of electricity, reducing the city’s carbon footprint by over 7,000 tons. Over the 30-year lifespan of the solar array, this equates to about 278,000 MWh of energy generation and 197,000 metric tons of carbon emission reduction.

“Once completed, this solar array is expected to provide the City of Alton with substantial revenue from clean energy generation while also making beneficial use of a previously un-usable brownfield site,” says Ameresco’ s Jon Mancini. “We’re honored to have been selected as partners on this project and look forward to installing a state-of-the-art solar array designed to provide a great benefit to the local community through meaningful progress toward meeting the city’s clean energy goals.”

Ameresco and the city also plan to install a self-guided, instructional display near the array to inform visitors about the project and provide them with an opportunity to learn more about the associated benefits of clean energy.

Construction is slated to begin this spring and is expected to reach completion by the end of the year.