American Electric Power’s SWEPCO Adds 200 MW Solar Project in Louisiana

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP), is adding three renewable energy projects totaling 999 MW. The projects represent a $2.2 billion investment in clean, cost-effective resources. SWEPCO expects to issue another request for proposal (RFP) in the near term for additional renewable energy consistent with the company’s integrated resource plan for its energy and capacity needs.

SWEPCO is seeking approval from regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas to acquire the 200 MW Mooringsport solar project in Caddo Parish, La.; the 200.6 MW Diversion wind project in Baylor County, Texas; and the 598.4 MW Wagon Wheel wind project in Logan, Garfield and Noble counties, Okla.

Invenergy is developing the three projects. Diversion is expected to reach commercial operation in December 2024. Mooringsport and Wagon Wheel are expected to come online in December 2025. The solar and wind projects were identified through a competitive bidding process. Following state regulatory approvals, AEP will file with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval to transfer the projects from Invenergy.

“This investment is another key step in SWEPCO’s efforts to secure renewable, affordable energy and achieve a more balanced fuel mix,” says Nicholas K. Akins, AEP’s chairman, president and CEO. “AEP remains focused on adding approximately 16 gigawatts of regulated renewables to our generation portfolio by 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

SWEPCO’s long-term plan calls for more than one-third of its Southwest Power Pool accredited capacity to be satisfied with wind and solar resources. In February, SWEPCO announced plans to add 72.5 MW of solar energy through a power purchase agreement with the proposed Rocking R Solar project in northwest Louisiana. SWEPCO and sister company Public Service Company of Oklahoma also own and operate the 1,484 MW North Central Energy Facilities in north central Oklahoma. The project includes 199 MW Sundance, 287 MW Maverick and 998 MW Traverse wind projects.