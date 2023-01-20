AMP Smart, Titanium Merge to Offer Consumers Smart Home and Solar Solutions

Smart home company AMP Smart and solar installer Titanium have finalized their merger and now offer consumers a complete smart home and solar sales and installation solution.

Together, AMP and Titanium offer a spectrum of products, including roof-top solar, meter monitoring, smart thermostats, video surveillance, feature-rich smart home panels, automated lights and door locks, and a full suite of cutting-edge monitored security products.

“This merger was very strategic,” says Executive Chairman Allen Bolen. “AMP’s operational strength, combined with Titanium’s powerhouse sales engine, creates an ideal platform to drive growth.”

The company is actively recruiting new sales and operations talent to take advantage of the rapid expansion in the smart home and solar industries.

“I believe our growth will continue to accelerate and may even surpass 50 percent in 2023,” states CEO Josh Sutherland. “We look forward to hiring people in a challenging economy, and we plan on healthy expansion throughout the year.”

The transaction was financed by AMP Smart’s existing investors, Seacoast Capital and St. Cloud Capital. Global Power Partners LLC and Stang Capital Advisory LLC acted as financial advisors in the transaction.