Amshore Unveils Texas Solar and BESS Project

Amshore Renewable Energy has introduced its new Texas Route 66 Solar + Battery Project, available to utility companies and independent power producers.

The company secured site control of approximately 1,500 acres for the project, offering potential for dual interconnection in ERCOT or SPP markets.

“Amshore Renewable Energy’s Route 66 project in Texas is a testament to our unwavering commitment to find, evaluate and create projects that meet the growing demand for clean energy and contribute to reducing CO2 emissions,” says Amshore’s Tylan Shelton. “We’ve identified the site, analyzed the studies and secured the land, and Route 66 is primed to become the next great solar and battery project.”