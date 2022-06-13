Andrew Flanagan Joins RWE Renewables Americas as COO

RWE AG’s executive board has appointed Andrew Flanagan as COO of RWE Renewables Americas as of July 1, 2022. The role of COO has been held by Silvia Ortín as a dual responsibility alongside her CEO duties; the role of CFO has been assumed by Ingmar Ritzenhofen.

“I’m delighted Andrew Flanagan, having a wealth of renewable energy knowledge across all facets of the business, will join our experienced team in North America as COO,” says Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG. “Together with Silvia Ortín and Ingmar Ritzenhofen on the board of RWE Renewables Americas, he will forge ahead with the expansion of our onshore wind and solar portfolio in North America, one of our strategic key focus markets.”

In his role as COO, Flanagan will be responsible for continuing growing the business and overseeing operations to keep the 35+ operating projects in North America on track. RWE constructs, owns and operates wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S., having installed more than 5,000 MW of generation capacity to date.

“We’re happy to welcome Andrew to the RWE Renewables Americas Board,” states Silvia Ortín, CEO at RWE Renewables Americas. “With his extensive renewables background in management, development, financing and construction, Andrew’s experience matches very well to our existing team. We look forward to adding his leadership experience to help us expand our operating portfolio in North America.”

Flanagan comes to RWE from his position as senior vice president and chief development officer at Leeward Renewable Energy, where he led project development and power functions, managing a team with a project pipeline of more than 19 GW.

“I am thrilled to be joining RWE at this exciting period of the company’s further expansion of renewable energies and I look forward to being a part of RWE’s ambitious plans for a clean, secure and affordable energy portfolio,” states Flanagan.