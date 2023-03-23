Anesco Breaks Ground on 110 MW Solar Projects with Gresham House 

UK solar and storage company Anesco has broken ground on four solar farms totaling 110 MW as part of a ground mount development and construction partnership with Gresham House.

The sites are the first to reach the construction stage in the partnership.

The four sites in the UK are the 50 MW Low Farm in Skegness, 20 MW Beavor Grange in Devon and two 20 MW solar farms located in Derbyshire and Gloucestershire.

All four sites are planned to be constructed by the end of 2023 and will have a lifespan of 40 years, after which they will be returned to their natural state.

Each site will benefit from an advanced biodiversity plan and significant ecological enhancements designed to support some of the UK’s most at-risk birds and wildlife, as well as native plant life. This will include the creation of wildflower meadows, planting of additional hedgerows and trees, and the installation of bird and bat boxes. For Low Farm, these enhancements are expected to result in a biodiversity net gain of more than 130%.

Engineering, procurement and construction of the four solar farms is being handled by Anesco. Each site will be monitored by Anesco’s operations and maintenance team, who will work alongside Anesco’s optimization team to ensure the plants operate at optimal technical efficiency.

“We’re delighted to see our partnership with Anesco taking this important step forward with construction now officially underway on the first four projects,” says Wayne Cranstone, Gresham House investment director. “All four of the solar farms have been sensitively developed with strong attention to biodiversity, as well as a focus on quality construction to aid their performance and efficiency.”