Anheuser-Busch: Brewing with the Power of the Sun

Anheuser-Busch, a U.S.-based brewing company, says its entire portfolio of domestic beer and seltzer brands is now brewed with 100% renewable electricity from solar and wind power.

The Anheuser-Busch Solar Farm, the brewer’s 222 MW AC solar project in Texas, officially comes online this month, marking the early achievement of Anheuser-Busch’s goal to source 100% of its purchased electricity from renewables by 2025.

“At Anheuser-Busch we dream big in everything we do, including our commitment to creating a more sustainable future for our partners, our consumers and our communities,” says Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “Achieving this ambitious sustainability goal four years early means that each time someone reaches for an Anheuser-Busch product, they are choosing one that contributes to a more sustainable future.”

The Anheuser-Busch Solar Farm, located in Pecos County, Texas, was developed in partnership with Recurrent Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc., and is the largest solar project for the beverage industry in the U.S. Construction took nearly two years and created approximately 500 full-time jobs during the peak of construction.

The announcement builds on Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing investments in renewable electricity, which includes the Anheuser-Busch Solar Farm and the 152 MW Budweiser Wind Farm at Thunder Ranch in Oklahoma with Enel Green Power. Through the two projects and more than 10 additional renewable electricity installations at its breweries, distributorships and craft partner breweries across the country, Anheuser-Busch has added nearly 400 MW of renewable electricity capacity to the grid.