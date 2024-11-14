Anza Expands Module Database for Solar Projects

Anza has expanded its platform capabilities, with the aim of more efficiently enabling developers, IPPs, EPCs and utilities to select and purchase domestic solar modules for their projects.

The company says the platform has real-time visibility into domestically made solar modules and cells from 10 manufacturers for 2025-2026 delivery, with an additional nine suppliers being tracked in that time frame.

“Developers are racing to secure domestic content as more U.S. manufacturers offer competitive pricing and faster delivery timelines,” says Mike Hall, CEO and co-founder of Anza.

“The challenge is the supply isn’t infinite. With access to real-time insights on domestic content through the Anza platform ,including pricing, inventory, delivery timelines and total lifetime value, our clients will now have a significant advantage in procuring domestic content ahead of the market.”

To date, Anza says its procurement service, Pro Procure, has advised clients on more than 1 GW of domestic content modules.