Nexamp Buying U.S.-Produced Solar Modules from Silfab

PV module manufacturer Silfab Solar Inc. has signed a supply agreement with Nexamp, an independent renewable energy provider, for the delivery of Silfab’s newest commercial panels featuring Silfab cells made in the United States.

The partnership will start shipment of the first 125 MW of 580 XM+ DCB panels in late Q2 2025, exclusively manufactured with cells produced at Silfab’s South Carolina facility.

“Our partnership provides Nexamp significant access to a superior U.S. solar product that enables them to further integrate domestic content into their project portfolios,” says Paolo Maccario, Silfab’s president and CEO.

“The promise of American-made solar modules delivering clean energy to U.S. consumers and businesses is being realized in 2025 through breakthrough partnerships with visionary North American enterprises. We look forward to a long-term supply relationship with Nexamp.”

“Silfab has an outstanding reputation for quality and will be an important part of our roadmap for growth,” says Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. “We are looking forward to getting the first of these modules in the agreement installed on many of the projects we have in our construction pipeline.”