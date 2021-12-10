Apex Clean Energy, Weyerhaeuser Team Up to Develop Solar Projects

Apex Clean Energy has signed an agreement with Weyerhaeuser for the development of 1,000 MW of utility-scale solar and solar-plus-storage projects on Weyerhaeuser property in the southeastern United States.

“This significant portfolio of clean energy projects will be developed leveraging Weyerhaeuser’s broad and geographically diverse landholdings and Apex’s track record of bringing commercially viable clean energy projects to market,” says Ellen Balfrey, Apex’s senior vice president of finance. “This unique collaboration will create opportunities for all types of energy purchasers who are seeking to decarbonize their operations in the coming years.”

Weyerhaeuser owns approximately 11 million acres in the United States. Apex will lead on development of the portfolio, which includes projects that could reach commercial operations as early as 2023, creating a near-term opportunity for power purchasers to meet their decarbonization goals at scale.

“This agreement with Apex is a great step in advancing Weyerhaeuser’s strategic growth in renewable energy development, and it supports our broader commitment to sustainability and providing natural climate solutions across our land base,” states Russell Hagen, senior vice president and chief development officer for Weyerhaeuser.