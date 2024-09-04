Apex’s Michigan Coldwater Solar Secures PPA

Apex Clean Energy has signed a PPA with a Michigan-based energy company for the full capacity of Coldwater Solar, located in Coldwater and Ovid Townships in Branch County, Mich.

This is Apex’s second transaction with the company.

“Coldwater Solar represents the successful realization of Michigan’s efforts to harness the economic and environmental advantages of the energy transition, benefiting host communities and customers alike,” says Ken Young, Apex CEO.

“As growth in the Great Lakes State accelerates, including a rebound in American manufacturing, the demand for affordable clean power is poised to surge in the coming years. The state of Michigan is leading the nation by cultivating a welcoming business environment that not only attracts these investments, but also delivers tangible benefits to local communities and consumers.”

The project is one of the first in the state to utilize a new, bipartisan payment in lieu of taxes program guaranteeing new revenue for host communities. Additionally, the participating townships will apply for the Renewable Ready Communities Award, a program created through the governor’s executive budget meant to enhance the benefits of renewable energy projects for the communities that host them.