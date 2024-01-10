Apex’s Wheatsborough Solar Contracted Under Microsoft–Volt Energy Justice Framework

Apex Clean Energy has contracted its 125 MW Wheatsborough Solar project in Ohio under the Microsoft–Volt Energy Utility Environmental Justice Framework as a minority-owned solar energy development firm.

Developed under the framework of leveraging corporate emissions goals to support environmental justice, community and diversity initiatives, the contracted PPA is meant to prioritize more equitable distribution of the benefits of the clean energy economy.



A percentage of the revenue produced by the PPA will be invested into the Sharing the Power Foundation, focused on environmental health and economic justice in historically underserved urban and rural communities. The project will also fund community and conservation grants and clean energy workforce development through the Apex Conservation Grant Program.



“Developing renewable energy projects that are reliable and sustainable is imperative; prioritizing equitable deployment will further elevate our industry’s overall impact,” says Ken Young, CEO of Apex. “This agreement allows Wheatsborough Solar to move beyond the megawatt, creating a lasting impact in the local community and beyond.”

The project is expected to come online in the first half of next year.