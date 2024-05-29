Apricus Generation Acquires Nexus Renewables

Apricus Generation has acquired a controlling interest in Nexus Renewables, adding the Toronto-based community solar and BESS developer, as well as renewable independent power producer, onto its platform.

By joining the platform, the company hopes to advance Nexus’ 500 MW project pipeline.

“We are thrilled to have Nexus Renewables join Apricus as the first developer in our platform,,” says Apricus Generation’s Gautam Chandra.

“Keith and the entire Nexus team have built a significant pipeline and are one of the best community solar and storage developers in North America. As with many independent developers, Nexus has more project opportunities than access to capital. By joining Apricus, they now have access to capital and expertise that will allow them to execute on their pipeline.”

This strategic acquisition is Apricus’ first since the company announced its launch earlier this year.