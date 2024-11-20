APS Secures Large Renewables Supply

Arizona Public Service (APS) has signed agreements in what it calls the company’s largest-ever planned addition of new power sources.
In all, APS will add 7,300 MW of renewable power, battery energy storage and natural gas to meet the state’s growing energy demand for energy. The deals were signed through the company’s 2023 All Source Request for Proposals (ASRFP).
“With almost 7,300 MW of energy signed, this will be the largest energy supply we’ve ever procured through an RFP for APS customers,” says Brian Cole, APS vice president of Resource Management.
“Most importantly, this portfolio will provide reliable, cost-competitive electricity, with 93% of this supply coming directly from clean energy technologies. I’m proud of our resource acquisition team’s diligent work to close the best project deals with the most value for our customers.”
The company says customers can anticipate a mix of projects in operation by 2026. Projects include:
- New solar plant: The Ironwood Solar Plant is slated to deliver 170 MW. Located in Yuma County, the plant’s construction has started and is anticipated to be in service in 2026.
- Solar power added: As an addition to APS’s existing portfolio and customer rooftop solar, the company contracted for 2,480 MW of solar resources through PPAs.
- Storage slated for APS solar plant: At the Agave Solar Plant, located in Maricopa County, 400,000 solar panels began serving customers last year. Construction is underway to pair 150 MW of new battery energy storage with this facility.
- More energy storage through PPAs: When solar power is abundant, the company says storage units will be capable of capturing 3,460 MW.