APS Secures Large Renewables Supply

Arizona Public Service (APS) has signed agreements in what it calls the company’s largest-ever planned addition of new power sources.

In all, APS will add 7,300 MW of renewable power, battery energy storage and natural gas to meet the state’s growing energy demand for energy. The deals were signed through the company’s 2023 All Source Request for Proposals (ASRFP).

“With almost 7,300 MW of energy signed, this will be the largest energy supply we’ve ever procured through an RFP for APS customers,” says Brian Cole, APS vice president of Resource Management.

“Most importantly, this portfolio will provide reliable, cost-competitive electricity, with 93% of this supply coming directly from clean energy technologies. I’m proud of our resource acquisition team’s diligent work to close the best project deals with the most value for our customers.”

The company says customers can anticipate a mix of projects in operation by 2026. Projects include: