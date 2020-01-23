APS Steers Toward 100% Clean Energy Goals

Arizona Public Service Co. (APS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., has set a goal to deliver 100%-clean carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050.

APS’s goal includes a 2030 target of achieving a resource mix that is 65% clean energy, with 45% coming from renewable energy. The company will end all coal-fired generation by 2031, seven years sooner than previously projected.

As You Sow, a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental and social corporate responsibility, has worked with APS over the years seeking to reduce the company’s reliance on fossil-fuel-based energy, successfully reaching withdrawal agreements after filing shareholder resolutions in 2017 and 2019.

“We commend APS for this important step toward addressing its climate impact and positioning itself to thrive in the coming clean energy economy,” says Lila Holzman, energy program manager of As You Sow. “APS’s leadership shows that it is feasible for the power sector to proactively plan to transition away from all fossil fuels.”

As investors ramp up pressure on companies to address greenhouse gas emissions, utilities are accelerating their climate ambitions by setting long-term, net-zero targets. Investors continue to work with those utilities to ensure that targets are followed with meaningful planning and action.

“We are pleased that APS highlighted in its announcement an expectation to move beyond natural gas and focus on renewable energy and storage,” adds Holzman. “Utilities must plan well in advance and avoid investing in fossil assets with high potential for stranding.”

To learn more about As You Sow’s work on climate change, click here.

Photo: As You Sow’s logo