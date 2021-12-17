ArcLight Grows Renewable Energy Reach with $400 Million Infinigen Platform Investment

ArcLight Capital Partners LLC has launched its Infinigen Renewables platform with a $400 million capital commitment. Infinigen’s team will continue growing its presence across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. As an initial foundation of the platform, Infinigen has completed an acquisition of two operating solar PV plants in Puerto Rico – Oriana and Horizon – totaling 73.2 MW plus multiple development opportunities, in partnership with Helios Alternative Energy.

“This transaction represents the first acquisition by our Infinigen platform – an attractive opportunity to back the premier renewable asset owner, operator and developer in Puerto Rico,” comments Dan Revers, ArcLight’s managing partner and founder.

“ArcLight looks forward to supporting Infinigen’s mission to provide affordable, renewable electricity to the communities in which it operates,” Revers continues. “Over its 20-year history, ArcLight has invested over $4 billion in 5 GW of renewable assets, and this transaction is testament to our continued commitment to enabling decarbonization and sustainability.”

With the launching of the Infinigen platform, ArcLight looks to continue its long history of investing in renewables platforms, including Leeward Renewable Energy, a developer, owner and operator of wind projects in the U.S. across 19 operating projects with a total installed capacity of 1.7 GW at the time of exit. Terra-Gen Power is a developer, owner and operator of wind, solar and geothermal projects in the U.S. with a total installed capacity of more than 2.0 GW at the time of exit. Great River Hydro is a large owner and operator of hydroelectric plants in New England, with 584 MW of operating hydroelectric assets.