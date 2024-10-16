ARCO/Murray to Build North Carolina Solar Manufacturing Hub

ARCO/Murray has been selected to lead the design and construction of Boviet Solar’s 1.1 million square-foot solar module and solar cell manufacturing project in North Carolina.

Phase 1, which began construction earlier this year, involves renovating an existing half-million square-foot facility to establish a manufacturing plant for solar modules. This phase will utilize Boviet Solar’s solar cell technology to produce high-efficiency monofacial and bifacial PV modules designed for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications across the U.S.

ARCO/Murray will execute building infrastructure, mechanical and electrical upgrades, production equipment installation and support start-up operations.

Phase 2, scheduled to break ground this year, will involve the construction of a new 600,000 square-foot facility dedicated to producing 2 GW of solar cells. ARCO/Murray will coordinate with overseas equipment manufacturers and work with the city and utility companies to integrate necessary mechanical, electrical, gas and chemical distribution systems. This phase will also include a substation and wastewater treatment plant to meet the facility’s operational demands.