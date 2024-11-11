Arctech Ships SkyLine II Tracking System for Uzbek Solar Project

Arctech has begun shipping its P single-axis solar tracking system SkyLine II for the 320 MW photovoltaic project in Buka, Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

This shipment was initiated within a month following the project’s signing.

Arctech says its multi-point drive mechanism enabling horizontal stowing during high wind events, reducing wind pressures on solar panels, will be beneficial at the project’s location, where it faces weather conditions that include strong winds and heavy snowfall.

The company adds that SkyLine II has been designed with a special snow strategy to facilitate removal of accumulated snow from the panels to one side, with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted operation of power stations during snowy periods while eliminating the need for manual snow removal.

After completion, the project will generate an annual power output of 572,502 MWh.