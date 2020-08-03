ArcVera, VIM Partner to Provide Latin America with Assessment Services

ArcVera Renewables, a provider of consulting and technical services for wind, solar and energy storage projects, has completed a partnering agreement with VIM Energy, a Panama-based renewable energy development services company with additional operations in Colombia and Mexico.

With this partnership the companies will be able to provide clients in Latin America with turnkey solar and wind measurement field campaigns, energy assessments and independent engineering advisory in the region.

VIM Energy has considerable experience in setting up wind and solar resource measurement field campaigns – and a proven ability to get the required equipment quickly into the field to gather bankable resource data. They can deploy and maintain systems in areas where it is difficult to manage and secure ongoing operations. VIM Energy has a proven track record in supporting clients who demand reliable measurement systems installation, delivered by a partner with a deep understanding of site measurement security.

“Even the best measurement equipment will not provide value if it is not properly installed, documented, maintained – and if data is not handled and analyzed appropriately,” says David Simkins, director of business development at ArcVera.

“Together, ArcVera and VIM are now able to offer a one-stop-shop to ensure that these tasks are performed in a way that results in a bankable energy assessment and improvements in a project’s bottom line,” he adds.

ArcVera was involved in nearly 10 GW of wind and solar projects located in 12 different countries in South America. The company has provided wind energy resource assessment reports used for financing the first three wind farms in Nicaragua, as well as the first wind farm in Guatemala and El Salvador.