Arevon Announces Commercial Operations at Vikings Solar+Storage Project

Arevon Energy has begun operations at its Vikings Solar+Storage Project in Imperial County, Calif., near Holtville.

The $529 million project includes 157 MW of solar coupled with 150 MW of battery energy storage.

“Vikings’ advanced design sets the standard for safe and reliable solar+storage configurations,” says Kevin Smith, CEO at Arevon

“The project incorporates solar panels, trackers and batteries that showcase the growing strength of U.S. renewable energy manufacturing. Its completion marks a significant milestone for Arevon, as we continue to meet California’s clean energy needs while advancing energy security and independence nationwide.”

Megapack battery energy storage systems for the project were manufactured by Tesla in Lathrop, Calif., First Solar provided thin film PV solar panels and Nextracker provided smart solar trackers. San Diego-headquartered SOLV Energy led the EPC activities.

San Diego Community Power is the project’s offtaker through a long-term agreement with Arevon. The companies have also executed a commercial agreement for Arevon’s 200 MW Avocet Energy Storage Project located in the City of Carson, Calif., which is expected to start construction next year.